ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 742.1% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALPMY shares. ValuEngine downgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ALPMY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 672,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.71.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

