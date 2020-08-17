Atico Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atico Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ATCMF. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price target on shares of Atico Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Atico Mining stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 73,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,010. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

