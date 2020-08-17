Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $41.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

AAWW stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. 732,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $452,450 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 427,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 118,310 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,164,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 105,296 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $11,313,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

