AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,410 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,770,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,566. The company has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

