AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUOTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. 26,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,987. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. AU Optronics had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, analysts expect that AU Optronics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

