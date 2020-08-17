Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.10. 4,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902. The stock has a market cap of $161.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 59.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 165.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

