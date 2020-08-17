Aurora Price Tops $0.0109 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $71.54 million and $7.46 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $689.47 or 0.05617765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

