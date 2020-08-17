Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 11,612 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 90.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,743,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,053,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $274.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.78 and its 200 day moving average is $227.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

