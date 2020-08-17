Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144,583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,788 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,216,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 568,239 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. 20,845,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,870,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

