Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after buying an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,920,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after buying an additional 623,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period.

VO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.87. 371,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,919. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

