Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.67. 8,767,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,908,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

