Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 415.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 161,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,657. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

