Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

IWF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.09. 643,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average is $179.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $213.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

