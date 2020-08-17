Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 24,222 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,222 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in Caterpillar by 128.2% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $139.96. 2,037,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,880. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.