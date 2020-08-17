Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 6,448 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 46,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,751 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.