Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,894,000 after purchasing an additional 608,417 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $78,454,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,289,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,961,000 after purchasing an additional 569,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $138.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,598. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $148.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

