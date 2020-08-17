Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $138.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.