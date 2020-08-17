Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 43.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $360,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $976,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.81. 28,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,819. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 million, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

