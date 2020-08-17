Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

ASM has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ASM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,556. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 410.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.