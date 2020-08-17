Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $26.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZUL. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Azul by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,704,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 1,471.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 201,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 188,324 shares during the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 20,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $632.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

