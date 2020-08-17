Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BCSF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BCS downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

NYSE BCSF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.39. 279,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,847. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.71 million. Analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,614,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 875,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,710,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 226,028 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 736,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 456,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 98,077 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

