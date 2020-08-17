Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 4,040 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Raymond James by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

RJF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.24. 402,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.36. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

