Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,811,000 after buying an additional 5,786,712 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $151,675,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $74,810,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 14,273.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,094,000 after purchasing an additional 700,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $41,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.27. The stock had a trading volume of 453,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,674. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

