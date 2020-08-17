Banco de Sabadell S.A Lowers Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 130,261 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BCS lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE MBT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,537. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.20 by ($3.21). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

