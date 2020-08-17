Banco de Sabadell S.A Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 16.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,763,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209,289. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

