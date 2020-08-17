Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases Shares of 65,105 Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A owned 0.08% of Frontdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $14,886,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 80.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 55,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.28. 617,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. Frontdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

