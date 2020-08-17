Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 21,025 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,025 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in AES were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

AES stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,249,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

