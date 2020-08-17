Banco de Sabadell S.A Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,961 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.93. 5,522,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,096,175. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

