Band Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $290.98 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $290.98 million and approximately $93.42 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $14.20 or 0.00115699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00152834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.01851082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00192775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

