Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 669.0% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 87,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 303.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,839,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,835,828. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

