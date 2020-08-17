Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BGH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

