Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

BAMXF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

