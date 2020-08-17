BeatzCoin Tops One Day Volume of $666.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $807,972.37 and $666.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002750 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000249 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (XND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00098270 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,819,835,135 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.