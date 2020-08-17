Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.44.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Best Buy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,234. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

