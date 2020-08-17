BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of BGCP opened at $2.69 on Monday. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Equities analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

