BiblePay (BBP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,126.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, C-CEX and CoinExchange. BiblePay has a total market cap of $411,357.95 and approximately $13,126.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,479,169,500 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

