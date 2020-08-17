Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.34, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $4.95 on Monday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Path from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

