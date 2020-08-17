Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%.

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $4.89. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Bioanalytical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

In other news, insider William D. Pitchford acquired 10,000 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,367 shares of company stock valued at $81,809. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 1,338.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

