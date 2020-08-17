Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Boosted by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises about 3.1% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 433.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.79.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.05. The company had a trading volume of 31,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.63. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

