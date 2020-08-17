Bismuth Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $3,335.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005082 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.