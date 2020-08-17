BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $4.01 million and $521,656.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.52 or 0.05665037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003575 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003173 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.