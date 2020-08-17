Black Ridge Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:ANFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Black Ridge Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

OTCMKTS:ANFC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.60. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Black Ridge Oil & Gas

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

