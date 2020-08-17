BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 67.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.