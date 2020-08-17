BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

