BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLSFY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR alerts:

BLSFY stock remained flat at $$40.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270. BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.