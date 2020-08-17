Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $209,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Boeing by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Boeing by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,290,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,453,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.64. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.