Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) to post $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.24. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

