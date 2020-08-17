Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 351.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 351.88 ($4.60).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 480 ($6.28) to GBX 350 ($4.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 370 ($4.84) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 350 ($4.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 370 ($4.84) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

LON:BOO traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 315.50 ($4.12). The stock had a trading volume of 5,488,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 296.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 297.94. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

