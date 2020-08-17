Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $14.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,778.87. 262,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,289. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,691.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,611.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

