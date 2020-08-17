Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $14.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,778.87. 262,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,289. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,691.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,611.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

